Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Adaptive Core ETF comprises about 5.2% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Adaptive Core ETF worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

Adaptive Core ETF stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a market cap of $40.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.87.

The Adaptive Core ETF (RULE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a wide array of securities of any asset class, market capitalization, geography, credit quality, and maturity. The fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation.

