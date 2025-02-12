Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises 1.4% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUA. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

