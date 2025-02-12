Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MARB opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

