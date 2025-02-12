Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 29,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 159,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

The company has a market cap of $910.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 68,989 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.