Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 29,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 159,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 68,989 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
