Avis Budget Group (CAR) Enters into Ninth Amendment to Credit Agreement for $500 Million Term Loan FacilityOn February 6, 2025, Avis Budget Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, Avis Budget Holdings, LLC, and Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC (collectively ref

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Avis Budget Group’s 8K filing here.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also