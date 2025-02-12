Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

