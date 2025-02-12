Badreddin Edris Sells 30,000 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) COO Badreddin Edris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,593,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,398.56. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Badreddin Edris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $839,400.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.28. 4,270,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.81. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.21% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4810.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWTX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

