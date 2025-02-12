Bank Stocks Worth Watching – February 11th

Invesco QQQ, Charles Schwab, Fiserv, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Fidelity National Information Services are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of publicly traded banks or financial institutions that investors can buy and sell on stock exchanges. Investing in bank stocks allows individuals to own a portion of the bank’s assets and earnings, with the potential for returns through stock price appreciation and dividend payments. The performance of bank stocks is influenced by various factors, such as interest rates, economic conditions, regulations, and the overall health of the banking industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $527.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,292,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,194,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.40. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

SCHW stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,646,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

FISV stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FISV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,578. The company has a market capitalization of $767.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $278.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Shares of FIS traded down $12.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,358,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Read More