BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Update

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the January 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BEST Stock Performance

BEST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,982. BEST has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $55.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BEST stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of BEST at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

