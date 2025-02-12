Best Nuclear Stocks To Research – February 10th

Oklo, Vistra, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to companies involved in the nuclear energy industry, including uranium mining, nuclear power plant construction, and related technology and services. Investors may buy shares of these companies in the stock market to potentially profit from developments in the nuclear energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,232,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,652,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.03. 3,231,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,661,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $471.90. 857,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.51. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $491.67.

