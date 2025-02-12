Biotech Stocks To Watch Today – February 09th

Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Cencora are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are primarily engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, or other biotechnology-related products. These stocks are often subject to significant volatility due to the nature of the industry, including regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and market perceptions of the company’s pipeline of products. Investors in biotech stocks often focus on the potential for groundbreaking innovations and advancements in the healthcare sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,230,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,031. Danaher has a 1-year low of $205.79 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $571.44. 1,826,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $547.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Shares of Cencora stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.94. 3,815,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average of $236.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Recommended Stories