Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,704 ($33.67) and last traded at GBX 2,850 ($35.49), with a volume of 12438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,900 ($36.11).

Bioventix Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,271.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,718.91. The stock has a market cap of £148.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 24 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,822 ($47.59) per share, with a total value of £917.28 ($1,142.17). 8.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

