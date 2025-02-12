Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance
Shares of BDCO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 16,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $8.00.
