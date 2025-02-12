Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BDCO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 16,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

