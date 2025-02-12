BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

BP has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. BP has a payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BP to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. 14,439,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,291,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts predict that BP will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

