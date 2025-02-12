CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Trading Down 10.5% – What’s Next?

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.20 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.70). 1,177,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 636,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.10 ($0.79).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.31) price target on shares of CAB Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.90. The firm has a market cap of £135.05 million and a P/E ratio of 665.00.

In other CAB Payments news, insider Susanne Chishti acquired 96,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £69,743.52 ($86,810.46). Company insiders own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

