Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.25 and last traded at $50.78. 821,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,572,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

Cameco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

