Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 479.4% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,814,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 858,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

