Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 479.4% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,814,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 858,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
About Cannabis Sativa
