Cannabis Stocks To Research – February 12th

Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Turning Point Brands, and Innovative Industrial Properties are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Investors can buy and sell shares in these companies to potentially profit from the growth of the cannabis industry. These stocks are subject to regulatory and legal risks due to the complex and evolving nature of cannabis laws in different jurisdictions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,393,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,890,336. The firm has a market cap of $889.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.07. Tilray has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

ACB stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. 1,141,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.53 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. 3,820,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,329,425. The stock has a market cap of $236.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

NYSE TPB traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 68,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,073. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. 54,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,416. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $62.45 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

See Also