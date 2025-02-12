CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 36.88%. CareTrust REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.680-1.720 EPS.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. 2,990,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,585. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRE. Wedbush downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CareTrust REIT

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.