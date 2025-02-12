Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Down 1.8 %
Caribbean Utilities stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 1,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Caribbean Utilities has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.01.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
