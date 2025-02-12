CBRE Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CBAHU) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) and CBRE Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CBAHU – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eversource Energy and CBRE Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 2 5 6 0 2.31 CBRE Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Eversource Energy presently has a consensus price target of $67.42, suggesting a potential upside of 12.96%. Given Eversource Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than CBRE Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

80.0% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eversource Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eversource Energy and CBRE Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $11.91 billion 1.84 -$442.24 million ($1.57) -38.01 CBRE Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CBRE Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eversource Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and CBRE Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy -4.73% 10.90% 2.78% CBRE Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eversource Energy beats CBRE Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 241,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts.

About CBRE Acquisition

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

