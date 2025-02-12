Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 221.1% in January

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 221.1% from the January 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 327,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.37. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 19.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.