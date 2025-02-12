Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.25. 1,218,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,455,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Century Aluminum Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum
In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $554,739.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,784.41. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 39.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
