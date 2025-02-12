Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.25. 1,218,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,455,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $554,739.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,784.41. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 39.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

