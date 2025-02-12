CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Down 32.3% – Should You Sell?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) dropped 32.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 575,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average daily volume of 49,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

CGX Energy Trading Down 32.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$35.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

