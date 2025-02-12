Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Christian Dior Stock Performance
Shares of CHDRY remained flat at $162.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.21. Christian Dior has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $232.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
About Christian Dior
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Christian Dior
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.