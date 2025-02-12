Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Christian Dior Stock Performance

Shares of CHDRY remained flat at $162.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.21. Christian Dior has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $232.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

About Christian Dior

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.