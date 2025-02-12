Compass Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 82 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $608.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $493.07 and a fifty-two week high of $613.79.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
