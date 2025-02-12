Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192.70 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.37), with a volume of 351800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.28).
Concurrent Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %
The stock has a market cap of £162.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3,166.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.17.
Concurrent Technologies Company Profile
Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.
