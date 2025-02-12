Copa (NYSE:CPA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Copa had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Copa Trading Up 2.0 %

CPA stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.32. 427,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Copa has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.10.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Copa

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.