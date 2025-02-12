Copa (NYSE:CPA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Copa had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 18.20%.
Copa Trading Up 2.0 %
CPA stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.32. 427,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Copa has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.10.
Copa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.
