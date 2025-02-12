Core Alternative Capital Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Barclays raised their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $416.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.