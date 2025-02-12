Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.
Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of CRBG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. 3,613,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,393. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial
In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,282,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,584,743.74. The trade was a 48.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Corebridge Financial Company Profile
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.
