Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 6.0% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

COST opened at $1,058.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,066.00. The company has a market cap of $469.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $963.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $916.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

