Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Coty updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.500-0.520 EPS.

NYSE:COTY opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.12.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

