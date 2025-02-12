Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.06.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Coveo Solutions Trading Up 5.9 %

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions stock traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of C$5.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.80. The stock has a market cap of C$436.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

