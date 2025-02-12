Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.06.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Trading Up 5.9 %
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.