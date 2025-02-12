D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.79. 18,955,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 91,198,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

QBTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $29,417.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,210.12. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 8,437,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $35,522,266.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,000. This trade represents a 89.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,152,665 shares of company stock worth $92,096,075 over the last three months. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 418,468 shares in the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

