David Wealth Management LLC Invests $874,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of David Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13,350.8% during the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 985,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 978,212 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,645,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,591,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 425,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 248,793 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,041.1% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 233,067 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

