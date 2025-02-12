David Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $209.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

