David Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.86 Million Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 144,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 4.8% of David Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,958,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 208,435 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 334,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,246,000.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
DFIP opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $42.53.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
