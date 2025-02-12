David Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.86 Million Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 144,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 4.8% of David Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,958,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 208,435 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 334,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,246,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

DFIP opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.