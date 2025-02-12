Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $112.52. 1,987,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,966,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average is $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,390.40. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

