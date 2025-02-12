DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Up 164.2% in January

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 164.2% from the January 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNZOY stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. 390,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,695. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.01. DENSO has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, analysts forecast that DENSO will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

