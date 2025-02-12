Digital Media Stocks To Follow Now – February 12th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, Sunrun, Lions Gate Entertainment, and Lions Gate Entertainment are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to investments in companies that create, distribute, or profit from digital content, such as movies, music, streaming services, social media platforms, and online advertising. These stocks are influenced by trends in technology, internet usage, and consumer engagement with digital media platforms. Investors may consider factors like user growth, revenue streams, and competition when evaluating opportunities in digital media stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.36. 27,323,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,371,045. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $119.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $283.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $457.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.93. Adobe has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $610.33. The company has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.40. 532,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,249. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. 2,853,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,838. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 3,811,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,228,513. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.59.

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF-A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Shares of LGF-A stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 2,363,481 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF-B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Shares of NYSE LGF-B traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 2,650,281 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15.

