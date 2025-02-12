Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by FMB Wealth Management

FMB Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of FMB Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

