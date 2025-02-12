Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

