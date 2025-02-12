Donna L. Abelli Sells 640 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,495.48. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.75. 285,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,182. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,980,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 46,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,810,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 59.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 126,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDB. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

