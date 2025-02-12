Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Up 228.5% in January

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a growth of 228.5% from the January 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DUOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Duos Technologies Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOT stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. 86,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

