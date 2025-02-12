Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Dynagas LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE DLNG opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $5.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynagas LNG Partners

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.