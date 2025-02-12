Emblem (CVE:EMC) Trading 1.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 597,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Emblem Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $245.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.

About Emblem

(Get Free Report)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.