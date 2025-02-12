Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 182700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Entourage Health Trading Down 50.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. processes, produces, and distributes cannabis products for medical, adult-use, and bulk sales markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products, such as dried flower, pre-rolls, vapes, cannabis oils, topicals, soft chews, chewing gum, and micro inhalers. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Dime Bag, Syndicate, Mary’s Medicinals, and Royal City Cannabis brand names.

