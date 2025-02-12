Entropy Technologies LP Sells 10,784 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 714.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CNK. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.38.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

