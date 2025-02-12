Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.38.

Shares of TSE:ERO traded up C$0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.35. 760,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.10. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$18.16 and a 52-week high of C$32.89.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

