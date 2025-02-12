Esports Stocks To Follow Now – February 12th

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the business of electronic sports, also known as esports. These stocks can include companies that develop and publish video games, organize esports tournaments, provide esports broadcasting services, or manufacture gaming peripherals and hardware. Investing in esports stocks allows individuals to potentially profit from the growing popularity and commercialization of the esports industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.81. 113,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.05. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $146.56 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN Entertainment stock remained flat at $21.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. 651,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Sphere Entertainment stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.62. 134,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. Sphere Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Featured Articles